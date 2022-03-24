First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 10,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 382,668 shares.The stock last traded at $19.23 and had previously closed at $18.90.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10.

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after buying an additional 1,422,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 51,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,898,000 after buying an additional 408,258 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.