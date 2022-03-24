First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of First Advantage stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Advantage by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after acquiring an additional 408,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Advantage by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in First Advantage by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
