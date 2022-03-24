First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Advantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of First Advantage stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Advantage by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after acquiring an additional 408,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Advantage by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in First Advantage by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

