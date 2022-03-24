Fireball (FIRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $121,856.04

Fireball (FIRE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for $6.19 or 0.00014069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Fireball has a total market cap of $121,856.04 and approximately $50.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,672 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

