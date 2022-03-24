Financial Analysis: Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunny Optical Technology (Group) 0 1 2 0 2.67 Shimano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunny Optical Technology (Group) N/A N/A N/A Shimano 20.04% 18.44% 16.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and Shimano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunny Optical Technology (Group) $5.51 billion 3.65 $705.92 million N/A N/A Shimano $3.54 billion 5.93 $596.65 million $1.02 22.38

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Summary

Shimano beats Sunny Optical Technology (Group) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (Get Rating)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments. The company's products include optical components, such as glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets; optoelectronic products, such as handset camera modules, three dimensional optoelectronic products, vehicle modules, and other optoelectronic modules; and optical instruments comprising microscopes and intelligent equipment for testing. Its optoelectronic-related products are used in handsets, digital cameras, vehicle imaging and sensing systems, security surveillance systems, and virtual reality/augmented reality, which are combined with optical, electronic, software, and mechanical technologies. In addition, the company engages in the research and development of infrared technologies; trading of optical instruments and optoelectronics products; property leasing activities; and development, service, and consultation of technology, as well as provision of financing services. It operates primarily in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, India, and the United States. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Yuyao, China.

About Shimano (Get Rating)

Shimano, Inc. engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products. The Fishing Tackle segment includes reels, rods, and fishing gears. The Others segment comprises of cold-forged products and rowing equipment. The company was founded by Shozaburo Shimano in February 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

