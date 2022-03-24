Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,816. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

