Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 66,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average is $127.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.21 and a 52 week high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

