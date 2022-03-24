Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 722 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ennis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Ennis by 137.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ennis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ennis by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:EBF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. 381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $21.94.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

About Ennis (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.