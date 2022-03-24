Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $838,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,227 shares of company stock worth $9,100,173. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

