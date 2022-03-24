Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 321,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 177,890 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 300,206 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PBI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 17,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.01 million, a PE ratio of -508.49 and a beta of 2.57. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,998.00%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

