Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

SYNH stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

