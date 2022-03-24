Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $664,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.80. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

