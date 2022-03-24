Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,590,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,993. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

