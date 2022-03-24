Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,480. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

