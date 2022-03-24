Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 350 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 18,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,586. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.20) to GBX 2,730 ($35.94) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

