Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 789 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $174.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,101. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $459.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

