Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 525 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

ARKK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.17. 1,980,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,846,061. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $132.50.

