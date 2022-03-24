Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 3,467 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after buying an additional 315,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,689,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,006. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

