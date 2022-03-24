Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives $19.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $483.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.32%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

