Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Trading 1.9% Higher

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.16 and last traded at $55.02. 316,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 476,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.