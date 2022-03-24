Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FEVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,350 ($44.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.55) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($42.13) to GBX 3,030 ($39.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,404.29 ($31.65).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of LON:FEVR traded down GBX 42.50 ($0.56) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,801.50 ($23.72). The stock had a trading volume of 225,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,570. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.80). The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,018.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,337.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.16.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.