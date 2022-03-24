Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 280,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,691 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

