Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 88,286 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.01.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $587.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,243,000 after buying an additional 285,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.