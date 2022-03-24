FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.75-13.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.750-$13.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $434.00.

FDS traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $304.07 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.81 and a 200 day moving average of $428.74. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

