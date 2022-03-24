F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $42,000.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

F5 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

