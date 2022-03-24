F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 2,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 477,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Get F45 Training alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,600.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.