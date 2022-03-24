F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 2,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 477,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.
In related news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,600.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.