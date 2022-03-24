Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,378 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $186.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.70 and its 200-day moving average is $175.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,391 shares of company stock valued at $25,772,450. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

