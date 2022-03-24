Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,594 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Exelon by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

