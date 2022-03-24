Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of XGN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,536. Exagen has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exagen by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exagen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Exagen by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Exagen by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

