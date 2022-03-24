Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of XGN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,536. Exagen has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $146.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.
About Exagen
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
