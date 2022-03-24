Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Head to Head Analysis

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exact Sciences and Psychemedics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $121.92, suggesting a potential upside of 84.67%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Risk & Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exact Sciences and Psychemedics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.51 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -19.08 Psychemedics $21.36 million 1.88 -$3.86 million $0.06 120.85

Psychemedics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Psychemedics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89% Psychemedics 1.73% 3.15% 1.71%

Summary

Psychemedics beats Exact Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Psychemedics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines. Its testing results provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. The company provides its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

