Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

EVBG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.85. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Everbridge by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

