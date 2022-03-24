Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essentra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:FLRAF opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Essentra has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

