Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stake Lessened by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

