Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.69

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.69 and traded as low as $13.82. Escalade shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 27,627 shares traded.

ESCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $187.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In other Escalade news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the third quarter valued at $2,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 33.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 110.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

