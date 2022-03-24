Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Raised to 280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from 270.00 to 280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.97.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE EQNR opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $37.06.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.