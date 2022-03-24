Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enjoy Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Enjoy Technology stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27. Enjoy Technology has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENJY shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENJY. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

