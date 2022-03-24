Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $53,775.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $53,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00.

Shares of UUUU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 495.50 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 48.40%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UUUU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after buying an additional 474,213 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,618,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,838 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,849,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 68,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,879 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

