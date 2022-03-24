Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($10.11) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.89) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Enel (Get Rating)

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

