Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($10.11) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.89) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Enel stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

