Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,060 at Morgan Stanley

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,830 ($24.09) to GBX 2,060 ($27.12) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EDV. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.25) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.32) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,700 ($35.55) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,185.20 ($28.77).

LON:EDV traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,920 ($25.28). 163,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,492. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($19.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.44). The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,820.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,767.45.

