Ellevest Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,538,000 after buying an additional 406,334 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,648. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

