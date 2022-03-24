Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $335.06. 2,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.48. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.51 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.06.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

