Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1,125.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

MKSI traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,364. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.56 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.