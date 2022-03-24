Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1,128.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.69. 82,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

