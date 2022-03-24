Ellevest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. 87,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

