Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock remained flat at $$46.52 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 33,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

