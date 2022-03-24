Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 126,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $447.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

