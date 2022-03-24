Ellevest Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after purchasing an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 998.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,968,000 after purchasing an additional 103,098 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 78,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 10.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 739,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $494.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.59 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

