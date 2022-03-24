Ellevest Inc. Has $131,000 Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock remained flat at $$33.91 during midday trading on Thursday. 19,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

