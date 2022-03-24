Ellevest Inc. Has $122,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.21. 13,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,650. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

