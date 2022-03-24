Ellevest Inc. Buys 694 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in TransUnion by 40.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,220. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.47 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.67.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

