Ellevest Inc. Buys 158 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.73 and a 200 day moving average of $222.24. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

